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Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of failing to address Naxal violence during its rule, asserting that Maoists are nearly eradicated from Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Shah commended security forces and tribals for progress, emphasizing the government's commitment to development in affected areas and condemning those who promote violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:28 IST
Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged Violence
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress party of turning a blind eye to Naxal violence during its tenure, failing to curb the unrest despite understanding its severity. Shah made these remarks while speaking in the Lok Sabha, where a debate on efforts to eliminate left-wing extremism was ongoing.

Shah highlighted that 12 states were plagued by Naxal violence, resulting in decades of poverty and over 20,000 deaths. Criticizing Congress for neglecting tribal development, Shah emphasized the current regime's efforts in extending housing, water, education, and banking to affected areas.

Ahead of the 2026 deadline to eradicate left-wing extremism, Shah asserted the government's unwavering stance against violence across Naxal-affected regions, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast. He praised the Central Armed Police Forces, particularly Cobra and CRPF, for their role in diminishing Naxal influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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