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Chhattisgarh HC Upholds Right to Home Prayer Meetings

The Chhattisgarh High Court has decreed that individuals can hold religious prayer meetings in their homes without prior permission, provided no laws are violated. This ruling comes after local police issued notices to petitioners for holding Christian prayer gatherings. The court reinforced the protection of civil rights against unauthorized interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:05 IST
Chhattisgarh HC Upholds Right to Home Prayer Meetings
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The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled in favor of individuals' rights to conduct religious prayer meetings at their residences without needing prior permission from authorities, as long as no laws are breached.

This decision was made by Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, who nullified police notices issued to two petitioners for organizing Christian prayer meetings in their home. The police had issued these notices under the pretext of enforcing the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The court's ruling emphasizes the protection of civil liberties, directing authorities not to interfere with lawful prayer gatherings unless they result in disturbances such as noise pollution or pose law and order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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