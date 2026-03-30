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Tragedy Strikes in Dilshad Garden: Worker Drowns While Cleaning Drain

In a tragic incident in Dilshad Garden, east Delhi, a man drowned after slipping into a drain while cleaning it. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. An FIR for negligence has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Dilshad Garden: Worker Drowns While Cleaning Drain
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A tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden, as a man lost his life after slipping into a drain while cleaning it. Reports from the Delhi Fire Services indicate that the mishap occurred around 2 pm on Monday, prompting a rapid response from rescue teams.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities, including the DFS, Boat Club, and local responders, found that the man had unfortunately drowned. Despite their best efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.

The police received a call about the incident at Seemapuri police station. The victim, 33-year-old Rahul, was a daily wage worker from Sundar Nagari. An FIR under BNS Section 106(1) for causing death by negligence has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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