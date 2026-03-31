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Triumph in Diversity: Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Exam Results 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the results of the Provincial Civil Service 2024 exam. A diverse group of 932 candidates were selected, with strong female representation. The state shows a wide, inclusive talent pool across various districts, highlighting equal opportunity for candidates from across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:12 IST
Triumph in Diversity: Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Exam Results 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced on Monday the results of the Provincial Civil Service 2024 examination, reflecting remarkable diversity in the selected candidates. Among the 932 successful aspirants, an impressive 92.7% hail from Uttar Pradesh, while the rest represent states like Bihar, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

This year's examination showcased the expanding opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, with candidates emerging from 74 out of 75 districts. Notably, major educational centers such as Lucknow and Prayagraj contributed significantly to the selection pool. Candidates from smaller districts also marked their presence, exemplifying inclusivity in the selection process.

A notable feature of this examination cycle was the substantial presence of women, constituting 80% of the top five ranks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations, emphasizing the commitment and integrity of the candidates. The transparent and fair conduct of the examination by the commission was commended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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