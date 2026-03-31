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Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

In March, a failed attack on a Detroit-area synagogue was linked to Hezbollah-inspired motives. Ayman Ghazali crashed his pickup into Temple Israel, intending to cause harm. During the attack, he exchanged gunfire with a guard before committing suicide. No injuries were reported among the 150 children and staff present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:24 IST
Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled
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An attempted attack on a Detroit-area synagogue was reportedly influenced by Hezbollah, according to FBI revelations. The suspect, Ayman Ghazali, aimed to inflict maximum harm during his March assault on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township.

Ghazali, a 41-year-old from Dearborn Heights, reportedly declared his violent intentions in a video before driving his truck into the synagogue's doors, past a security guard, and into the childcare area. He subsequently exchanged gunfire with a guard, but tragically ended his own life, according to FBI accounts.

The explosives-laden truck caught fire during the chaos, but emergency responders swiftly evacuated the building. Miraculously, none of the 150 children and staff suffered injuries during the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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