Tragic Loss in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Targeted

Three Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers lost their lives in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon, amidst a weekend of violence that saw Lebanese journalists and medics killed in Israeli strikes. According to the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL, two peacekeepers died Monday after an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan in south Lebanon. Two other soldiers were injured in the attack.

A separate incident on the night between Sunday and Monday claimed the life of another Indonesian soldier when a projectile exploded near the group's position close to the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr, critically injuring another peacekeeper. These deaths mark the first among the U.N.'s peacekeeping forces since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on March 2.

Indonesia's foreign ministry condemned the attacks in the strongest terms, emphasizing the rapidly deteriorating security environment in southern Lebanon. The country's Foreign Minister has called for an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, insisting on a transparent investigation into these 'heinous' events. Meanwhile, UNIFIL maintains its mission in southern Lebanon, continuing to monitor the volatile demarcation line between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)