CAG Report Unveils Maharashtra's 'Systemic Deficiencies' in Governance

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has revealed significant 'systemic deficiencies' within Maharashtra's governance framework, spotlighting Rs 891 crore in potential financial irregularities. These discrepancies stem from over 10,000 audit queries that remain unaddressed by several departments despite more than a decade of reminders.

The CAG's report, presented during the state's recent budget session, criticized the prolonged delays by departments in submitting action taken notes (ATNs). This failure to respond has weakened executive accountability and undermined legislative oversight. As of June 2023, 2,408 inspection reports, containing 10,340 queries, remain unresolved, causing a substantial backlog.

Sectoral analysis found that public works, water supply, sanitation, roads, and bridges have the highest number of pending reports, followed closely by the law and order, environment, and transport sectors. These pending audits reflect a broad governance challenge across essential infrastructure and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)