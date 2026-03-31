Over 7,500 extremists laid down arms in Assam to join mainstream under BJP rule: Rajnath Singh at poll rally.
PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 7,500 extremists laid down arms in Assam to join mainstream under BJP rule: Rajnath Singh at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Assam
- BJP
- Rajnath Singh
- extremists
- surrender
- mainstream
- peace
- stability
- insurgency
- poll rally
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