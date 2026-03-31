EU Lawmakers Visit to China: A Step Towards Stronger Diplomatic Ties
A delegation of European Union lawmakers visits China to enhance knowledge and foster healthy, stable relations. This visit focuses on exchanges between legislative bodies, essential for China-EU relations, as stated by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, during a briefing with reporters.
- Country:
- China
China is marking a significant diplomatic event this week with the visit of a delegation of European Union lawmakers, a move seen as a potential catalyst for stronger bilateral relations. This visit aims to enhance the EU's understanding of China and promote healthy, stable ties between both sides.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, highlighted the importance of these exchanges, noting that legislative interactions are a crucial aspect of China-EU relations. The visit by European parliamentarians, who focus on market and consumer protection, underscores the commitment to deepening ties.
"We believe that this visit will facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies," Ning stated at a regular news briefing. The visit presents an opportunity for mutual cooperation and understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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