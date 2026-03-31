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Italy Blocks U.S. Military Access to Sicilian Airbase

Italy has refused permission for U.S. military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily, citing lack of proper authorization. The Italian government highlights the need for parliamentary approval before involvement in foreign conflicts, amidst political pressure from opposition parties to prevent U.S. use of Italian bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:32 IST
Italy Blocks U.S. Military Access to Sicilian Airbase
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Italy has blocked U.S. military planes from using the Sigonella airbase in Sicily, a move confirmed by a source familiar with the situation on Tuesday.

The Daily Corriere della Sera reported that U.S. bombers were scheduled to land at the eastern Sicilian base before traveling to the Middle East, but were denied permission due to a lack of formal authorization.

Italian opposition parties are urging the government to prohibit the use of Italian bases for foreign military operations, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration insists on parliamentary approval for any such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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