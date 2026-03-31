High Court Upholds Election Commission’s Transfer Orders in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Election Commission's transfer of administrative and police officers in West Bengal. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to demonstrate the transfers were arbitrary or detrimental to public interest.

The PIL was filed in response to the Election Commission transferring several senior officers, including the state's chief secretary, amid assembly poll preparations. The petitioner feared the transfers might disrupt state administration, but the court found no merit in these claims.

The high court, presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, emphasized that a transfer in service is regular process. The court's judgment allows individual aggrieved officers to challenge their transfer orders separately, but the statewide mass transfer claim was dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)