EU and Australia Strengthen Ties through Horizon Europe Collaboration

The European Union has made its latest strategic move by opening talks with Australia for its participation in the EU's Horizon Europe, a flagship science research initiative. This step comes soon after the EU and Australia finalized a significant trade deal last week.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU Commissioner for start-ups, research, and innovation, emphasized the rapid alignment of innovation ecosystems between the two entities. 'With the EU–Australia agreements last week, we are moving quickly to bring our innovation ecosystems closer together,' she remarked, terming it a win for like-minded countries seeking partnership in Horizon Europe.

This collaboration follows eight years of negotiations culminating in a free trade agreement that removes tariffs on nearly all goods, potentially allowing the EU to access Australian critical minerals. Such developments signal deeper economic and innovation ties between the EU and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)