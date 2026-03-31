EU and Australia Strengthen Ties through Horizon Europe Collaboration
The European Union has initiated discussions with Australia about joining the Horizon Europe science research program, highlighting their strengthening relationship after recently finalizing a trade agreement that eliminates tariffs on most goods and boosts potential EU access to Australian critical minerals.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has made its latest strategic move by opening talks with Australia for its participation in the EU's Horizon Europe, a flagship science research initiative. This step comes soon after the EU and Australia finalized a significant trade deal last week.
Ekaterina Zaharieva, EU Commissioner for start-ups, research, and innovation, emphasized the rapid alignment of innovation ecosystems between the two entities. 'With the EU–Australia agreements last week, we are moving quickly to bring our innovation ecosystems closer together,' she remarked, terming it a win for like-minded countries seeking partnership in Horizon Europe.
This collaboration follows eight years of negotiations culminating in a free trade agreement that removes tariffs on nearly all goods, potentially allowing the EU to access Australian critical minerals. Such developments signal deeper economic and innovation ties between the EU and Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
P. R. Ramesh Joins VerSe Innovation Board as Independent Director
Global Health Sector Faces Transformative Shifts with AI Innovations and Policy Changes
Innovations and Challenges in Current Health and Pharmaceutical News
Fadnavis Pushes Policing Innovations: Medals for Anti-Naxal Heroes, AI in Law Enforcement
Digital Census Revolution: Confidentiality and Innovation in India's Population Count