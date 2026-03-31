San Siro Stadium Sale Probe: Milan's Legal Tangle

San Siro Stadium, a renowned football venue house to AC Milan and Inter Milan clubs, is at the center of a legal scandal. Italian tax police have searched Milan's city council offices, scrutinizing the stadium sale to the two clubs, sources familiar with the investigation disclosed.

This probe has unveiled suspicions of bid-rigging and unlawful disclosure of official secrets. Around a dozen individuals are under investigation. Authorities seized several electronic devices from involved parties, including former city officials and the managing company M-I Stadio Srl, jointly owned by both football clubs.

The investigation aims to ascertain if the transaction, which included a €1.5 billion redevelopment plan, compromised public interest in favor of private entities. It stems from a broader urban planning probe linked to previous arrests, with the case drawing significant attention due to the stadium's historical significance and high-profile stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)