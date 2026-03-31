Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

An official from Iran's Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a desalination plant on Qeshm Island has been non-operational since an airstrike earlier this month.

The targeted plant is crucial for providing drinking water to the island, the ministry's head of Environmental and Occupational Health stated, noting that immediate repairs are unfeasible.

Hormozgan province's deputy governor reported that the island's desalination infrastructure suffered a single strike this month, as reported by the Iranian news outlet Borna.

(With inputs from agencies.)