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Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

A desalination plant on Iran's Qeshm Island has been out of service since being hit by an air strike. The plant, essential for providing drinking water, cannot be repaired in the short term, according to officials, raising concerns over the island's water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:13 IST
Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath
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An official from Iran's Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a desalination plant on Qeshm Island has been non-operational since an airstrike earlier this month.

The targeted plant is crucial for providing drinking water to the island, the ministry's head of Environmental and Occupational Health stated, noting that immediate repairs are unfeasible.

Hormozgan province's deputy governor reported that the island's desalination infrastructure suffered a single strike this month, as reported by the Iranian news outlet Borna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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