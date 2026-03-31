Transforming Rural India: JJM 2.0 and the Future of Water Supply

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has allocated Rs 1,561.53 crore to five Indian states as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. This funding follows the signing of reform-linked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) by these states and compliance with essential conditions outlined by the ministry, according to an official release on Tuesday.

Under JJM 2.0, funds of Rs 792.93 crore, Rs 536.53 crore, Rs 154.02 crore, Rs 65.31 crore, and Rs 12.74 crore have been disbursed to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, respectively. The mission focuses on reforming service delivery and sustainability while involving communities in managing rural water supplies.

The initiative signifies a notable shift from infrastructure-based approaches to a focus on service delivery and sustainable tap water access. The government aims to ensure piped water reaches all rural households by December 2028, having already extended connections to over 81.8% of rural homes.