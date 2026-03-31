Transforming Rural India: JJM 2.0 and the Future of Water Supply
The Jal Shakti Ministry disbursed Rs 1,561.53 crore to five states under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 for reforms in rural water supply systems. This marks a shift from infrastructure to service delivery models, aiming to provide piped water to all rural households by 2028, with 12 states already onboard.
- Country:
- India
The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has allocated Rs 1,561.53 crore to five Indian states as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. This funding follows the signing of reform-linked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) by these states and compliance with essential conditions outlined by the ministry, according to an official release on Tuesday.
Under JJM 2.0, funds of Rs 792.93 crore, Rs 536.53 crore, Rs 154.02 crore, Rs 65.31 crore, and Rs 12.74 crore have been disbursed to Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, respectively. The mission focuses on reforming service delivery and sustainability while involving communities in managing rural water supplies.
The initiative signifies a notable shift from infrastructure-based approaches to a focus on service delivery and sustainable tap water access. The government aims to ensure piped water reaches all rural households by December 2028, having already extended connections to over 81.8% of rural homes.