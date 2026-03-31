Cabinet Approves JJM 2.0 with ₹8.69 Lakh Crore Outlay to Sustainable Water Service Delivery

In a major policy overhaul aimed at transforming rural water supply across India, the Union Cabinet has approved Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, marking a decisive shift from infrastructure creation to a service delivery-driven model focused on sustainability, accountability, and long-term water security.

The revamped mission, cleared on March 10, 2026, significantly enhances financial commitment and introduces structural reforms to ensure reliable, safe, and continuous piped drinking water supply to rural households.

Massive Scale-Up: ₹8.69 Lakh Crore Total Outlay

Under JJM 2.0:

Total outlay: ₹8.69 lakh crore

Central assistance: ₹3.59 lakh crore

Increased from ₹2.08 lakh crore (2019–20)

Additional central allocation: ₹1.51 lakh crore

This substantial expansion underscores the government’s priority to secure universal rural drinking water access while strengthening delivery systems.

From Infrastructure to Service Delivery

Unlike the earlier phase, which focused largely on creating water infrastructure, JJM 2.0 emphasizes:

Sustainable and reliable service delivery

Strengthened drinking water governance frameworks

Long-term operation and maintenance of systems

The shift reflects lessons learned during the first phase, where infrastructure expansion needed to be complemented with robust service standards.

Reform-Linked MoUs: States Take Centre Stage

A key feature of JJM 2.0 is the introduction of reform-linked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between States/UTs and the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

So far, 12 States have signed MoUs, committing to:

Defined service delivery benchmarks

Sustainability measures for water sources

Community-led management of rural water systems

The Centre has emphasized that since water is a State subject, success of the mission depends heavily on state-level accountability and execution.

High-Level Coordination and Monitoring

To accelerate implementation, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil chaired a review meeting with State Ministers on March 13, urging:

Timely completion of water supply schemes

Strengthened on-ground monitoring

Improved coordination between departments

Further, the JJM 2.0 Operational Guidelines were officially released on March 22 during Jal Mahotsav 2026, providing a detailed roadmap for execution.

₹1,561 Crore Released to Five States

As part of the rollout, the Centre has released ₹1,561.53 crore to five states for FY 2025–26, based on compliance with new performance criteria:

Uttar Pradesh: ₹792.93 crore

Chhattisgarh: ₹536.53 crore

Madhya Pradesh: ₹154.02 crore

Odisha: ₹65.31 crore

Maharashtra: ₹12.74 crore

These funds are tied to approved schemes and will be monitored for timely and effective utilization.

Performance-Based Funding: A New Accountability Framework

For the first time, JJM introduces a compliance-linked and performance-based funding mechanism, requiring states to meet strict validation criteria before funds are released.

Key conditions include:

Signing of JJM 2.0 MoUs

Scheme validation through the Sujalam Bharat GIS-linked Asset Registry

Certification of compliance with CPHEEO design norms

Financial transparency through proper expenditure reconciliation

This system ensures that funding is directly linked to quality, transparency, and progress on the ground.

Strengthening Transparency Through Technology

The integration of GIS-based asset tracking and structured validation mechanisms is expected to:

Improve monitoring of water infrastructure

Enhance data-driven decision-making

Reduce inefficiencies and leakages

Such digital tools are aligned with India’s broader push toward technology-enabled governance.

Transforming Rural Water Security

JJM 2.0 is expected to play a critical role in:

Ensuring 24x7 functional household tap connections (FHTCs)

Improving public health outcomes

Reducing water-fetching burden, especially for women

Supporting climate-resilient water management

The mission is also closely linked with other flagship initiatives such as:

Swachh Bharat Mission

Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Rural development and sanitation programmes

Outlook: Towards Sustainable Water Governance

With its focus on service delivery, sustainability, and accountability, Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 represents a significant evolution in India’s rural water policy.

By combining increased funding with institutional reforms and performance-based monitoring, the government aims to ensure that every rural household not only gets a tap connection—but receives reliable, safe, and sustainable water supply.

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, JJM 2.0 is poised to become a cornerstone of inclusive development and improved quality of life in rural areas.