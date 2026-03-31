PM Modi Inaugurates Jain Heritage Museum in Gujarat: India’s Civilisational Legacy and Cultural Renaissance

In a major step toward preserving India’s ancient knowledge systems and spiritual heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay (Jain Heritage Museum) at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, positioning it as a landmark centre of cultural preservation and global learning.

Describing Koba Tirth as a site of “spiritual tranquillity and centuries-old tapasya,” the Prime Minister said the museum represents a powerful confluence of knowledge, values, and tradition, essential to sustaining India’s civilisational identity.

A Modern Institution Rooted in Ancient Wisdom

The Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay has been conceptualized to present the timeless teachings of Jain Dharma and India’s philosophical traditions in modern, immersive formats, making them accessible to future generations.

“This museum is not just a structure—it is a sacred centre of Jain philosophy, Indian culture, and our ancient heritage,” the Prime Minister said.

The facility features seven curated galleries, each designed to showcase different dimensions of India’s spiritual and cultural richness, including:

Jain philosophical principles such as Samyak Darshan, Gyan, Charitra, and Tap

Narratives of the Tirthankaras and their teachings

Representation of India’s broader traditions—Vedic, Buddhist, and other knowledge systems

Celebrating Unity in Diversity

Highlighting India’s unique civilisational ethos, the Prime Minister emphasized that the museum brings together multiple traditions in harmony.

“While the world has witnessed conflict in the name of religion, this museum presents all traditions together like a rainbow… This can only happen in India,” he noted.

The initiative reflects India’s long-standing philosophy of pluralism and coexistence, which continues to shape its cultural and social fabric.

Samrat Samprati: A Model of Ethical Governance

The museum is named after Samrat Samprati, a Mauryan-era ruler known for promoting Jain values such as:

Ahimsa (non-violence)

Satya (truth)

Aparigraha (non-possessiveness)

The Prime Minister described Samprati as a rare example of a ruler who bridged philosophy and governance, using power as a means of service and spiritual practice.

Preserving Manuscripts: A National Priority

A key highlight of the initiative is the preservation of India’s ancient manuscripts. The Prime Minister noted that:

Over 3 lakh manuscripts, some centuries old, have been preserved at Koba Tirth

These include rare texts written on palm leaves and birch bark

He praised the efforts of Jain scholars and saints, particularly Acharya Bhagwant Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj, for decades-long efforts in collecting and safeguarding these invaluable records.

Gyan Bharatam Mission: Digitising India’s Knowledge Heritage

The inauguration also spotlighted the government’s Gyan Bharatam Mission, aimed at:

Digitising ancient manuscripts

Scientific preservation and chemical treatment

Creating digital archives accessible to researchers worldwide

The initiative includes a nationwide citizen-driven survey, encouraging individuals to upload manuscripts preserved in homes and institutions.

“This campaign will help collect manuscripts scattered across every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Cultural Renaissance and Global Outreach

The museum is part of a broader push to revive and promote India’s cultural heritage, alongside projects such as:

The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Museums at Vadnagar and the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi

These initiatives aim to:

Present India’s history free from political bias

Promote tourism and global academic interest

Strengthen cultural diplomacy

A Message for a Changing World

Against the backdrop of global instability, the Prime Minister stressed that the values embedded in Jain philosophy—peace, non-violence, and self-discipline—are increasingly relevant for humanity.

He expressed hope that the museum would attract students, researchers, and visitors from across the world, helping spread India’s philosophical teachings globally.

Driving ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Cultural Strength

Linking cultural preservation with national development, the Prime Minister reiterated that India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) is rooted in its civilisational strength.

He also recalled key societal commitments, including:

Environmental conservation

Cleanliness and sustainable living

Promotion of local products

Preservation of heritage

Outlook: A Living Centre of Knowledge and Inspiration

The Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay is expected to emerge as:

A major centre for spiritual learning and research

A hub for cultural tourism

A platform for interfaith understanding and dialogue

As India balances rapid modernization with deep-rooted traditions, such initiatives signal a broader effort to position the country as a global custodian of ancient wisdom in a modern world.