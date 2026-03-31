PM Modi Inaugurates Jain Heritage Museum in Gujarat: India’s Civilisational Legacy and Cultural Renaissance
“This museum is not just a structure—it is a sacred centre of Jain philosophy, Indian culture, and our ancient heritage,” the Prime Minister said.
- Country:
- India
In a major step toward preserving India’s ancient knowledge systems and spiritual heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay (Jain Heritage Museum) at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, positioning it as a landmark centre of cultural preservation and global learning.
Describing Koba Tirth as a site of “spiritual tranquillity and centuries-old tapasya,” the Prime Minister said the museum represents a powerful confluence of knowledge, values, and tradition, essential to sustaining India’s civilisational identity.
A Modern Institution Rooted in Ancient Wisdom
The Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay has been conceptualized to present the timeless teachings of Jain Dharma and India’s philosophical traditions in modern, immersive formats, making them accessible to future generations.
“This museum is not just a structure—it is a sacred centre of Jain philosophy, Indian culture, and our ancient heritage,” the Prime Minister said.
The facility features seven curated galleries, each designed to showcase different dimensions of India’s spiritual and cultural richness, including:
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Jain philosophical principles such as Samyak Darshan, Gyan, Charitra, and Tap
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Narratives of the Tirthankaras and their teachings
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Representation of India’s broader traditions—Vedic, Buddhist, and other knowledge systems
Celebrating Unity in Diversity
Highlighting India’s unique civilisational ethos, the Prime Minister emphasized that the museum brings together multiple traditions in harmony.
“While the world has witnessed conflict in the name of religion, this museum presents all traditions together like a rainbow… This can only happen in India,” he noted.
The initiative reflects India’s long-standing philosophy of pluralism and coexistence, which continues to shape its cultural and social fabric.
Samrat Samprati: A Model of Ethical Governance
The museum is named after Samrat Samprati, a Mauryan-era ruler known for promoting Jain values such as:
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Ahimsa (non-violence)
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Satya (truth)
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Aparigraha (non-possessiveness)
The Prime Minister described Samprati as a rare example of a ruler who bridged philosophy and governance, using power as a means of service and spiritual practice.
Preserving Manuscripts: A National Priority
A key highlight of the initiative is the preservation of India’s ancient manuscripts. The Prime Minister noted that:
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Over 3 lakh manuscripts, some centuries old, have been preserved at Koba Tirth
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These include rare texts written on palm leaves and birch bark
He praised the efforts of Jain scholars and saints, particularly Acharya Bhagwant Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj, for decades-long efforts in collecting and safeguarding these invaluable records.
Gyan Bharatam Mission: Digitising India’s Knowledge Heritage
The inauguration also spotlighted the government’s Gyan Bharatam Mission, aimed at:
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Digitising ancient manuscripts
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Scientific preservation and chemical treatment
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Creating digital archives accessible to researchers worldwide
The initiative includes a nationwide citizen-driven survey, encouraging individuals to upload manuscripts preserved in homes and institutions.
“This campaign will help collect manuscripts scattered across every corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.
Cultural Renaissance and Global Outreach
The museum is part of a broader push to revive and promote India’s cultural heritage, alongside projects such as:
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The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal
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Museums at Vadnagar and the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi
These initiatives aim to:
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Present India’s history free from political bias
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Promote tourism and global academic interest
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Strengthen cultural diplomacy
A Message for a Changing World
Against the backdrop of global instability, the Prime Minister stressed that the values embedded in Jain philosophy—peace, non-violence, and self-discipline—are increasingly relevant for humanity.
He expressed hope that the museum would attract students, researchers, and visitors from across the world, helping spread India’s philosophical teachings globally.
Driving ‘Viksit Bharat’ Through Cultural Strength
Linking cultural preservation with national development, the Prime Minister reiterated that India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) is rooted in its civilisational strength.
He also recalled key societal commitments, including:
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Environmental conservation
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Cleanliness and sustainable living
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Promotion of local products
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Preservation of heritage
Outlook: A Living Centre of Knowledge and Inspiration
The Samrat Samprati Sangrahalay is expected to emerge as:
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A major centre for spiritual learning and research
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A hub for cultural tourism
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A platform for interfaith understanding and dialogue
As India balances rapid modernization with deep-rooted traditions, such initiatives signal a broader effort to position the country as a global custodian of ancient wisdom in a modern world.