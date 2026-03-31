Goon's Assault in Kalwa: Toddler Seriously Injured
A young boy was seriously injured during a violent incident in Thane district. The attack happened after a dispute between local resident Vicky Daniel's wife and a relative of the victim's father. The police have registered an Attempt to Murder case and are searching for the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A toddler suffered serious injuries during an attack in Thane's Kalwa area, police reported. The incident, involving a local goon and the family, unfolded following a domestic dispute.
The child's father, who had gone to report the altercation, faced the attack as he returned. Vicky Daniel, accused of leading the assault, reportedly brandished a knife and a sickle during the event.
The toddler, caught in the violence, was wounded and is now receiving treatment. Authorities have classified the case under Section 109 for Attempt to Murder as they continue their search for Daniel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kalwa
- assault
- toddler
- Vicky Daniel
- police
- FIR
- Attempt to Murder
- dispute
- investigation
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