Controversy Unfolds: Allegations Surround Himachal's Chester Hill Project
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta dismissed allegations related to the Chester Hill housing project, calling them unfounded. Following accusations of legal violations, Gupta defended his position, stating investigations will reveal the truth. Political leaders demand clarity, while Gupta accuses former officials of a conspiracy against him.
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta vehemently denied allegations tied to the Chester Hill housing project, dismissing them as baseless. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta expressed confidence that investigations would exonerate him.
The accusations, initiated by the CPI(M), alleged breaches of land laws and demanded a Special Investigation Team's involvement due to supposed land mafia operations, citing Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.
Political figures, including former CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, have highlighted alleged irregularities, prompting calls for further probes. Simultaneously, Gupta claims a targeted smear campaign by former officials.
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