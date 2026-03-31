Controversy Unfolds: Allegations Surround Himachal's Chester Hill Project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta vehemently denied allegations tied to the Chester Hill housing project, dismissing them as baseless. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta expressed confidence that investigations would exonerate him.

The accusations, initiated by the CPI(M), alleged breaches of land laws and demanded a Special Investigation Team's involvement due to supposed land mafia operations, citing Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

Political figures, including former CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, have highlighted alleged irregularities, prompting calls for further probes. Simultaneously, Gupta claims a targeted smear campaign by former officials.