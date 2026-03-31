Trio Arrested in Mumbai Suburbs for Ganja Possession

In the early hours of Tuesday, Malwani police made a significant drug bust in Mumbai's western suburbs, arresting three individuals for allegedly carrying 37 kg of ganja.

The suspects, intercepted on Marve Road, were reportedly attempting to sell the contraband, which is valued at Rs 18.5 lakh. The individuals arrested include Lavkush Phulchand Verma, 28, Ankit Kumar Mansingh, 24, and Situ Ramkumar Verma, 24.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the trio resided in Bhiwandi. They are currently facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as authorities investigate the source of the drugs and potential buyers.