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Trio Arrested in Mumbai Suburbs for Ganja Possession

Three individuals were arrested in Mumbai for possessing 37 kg of ganja. They were apprehended by Malwani police while trying to sell the drugs. The accused, from Uttar Pradesh but living in Bhiwandi, were found with contraband worth Rs 18.5 lakh and face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:20 IST
Trio Arrested in Mumbai Suburbs for Ganja Possession
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In the early hours of Tuesday, Malwani police made a significant drug bust in Mumbai's western suburbs, arresting three individuals for allegedly carrying 37 kg of ganja.

The suspects, intercepted on Marve Road, were reportedly attempting to sell the contraband, which is valued at Rs 18.5 lakh. The individuals arrested include Lavkush Phulchand Verma, 28, Ankit Kumar Mansingh, 24, and Situ Ramkumar Verma, 24.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the trio resided in Bhiwandi. They are currently facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as authorities investigate the source of the drugs and potential buyers.

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