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Accidental Discharge: Bullet Injures Two in Rajkot

A police sub-inspector and his female friend were injured when a bullet accidentally discharged from his service revolver in Rajkot, Gujarat. The incident happened during a cleaning mishap. Both underwent medical treatment and are in stable condition. Police have initiated an inquiry into the occurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:29 IST
Accidental Discharge: Bullet Injures Two in Rajkot
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  • India

A police sub-inspector from Rajkot, Gujarat, and a female companion were hospitalized following an accidental gun discharge. The incident transpired on Monday night when PSI Nitin K Pandya accidentally fired his service revolver while cleaning it.

The bullet struck Pandya's right arm before hitting his friend near the waist. Both were immediately hospitalized, and the projectile was removed from the woman's body during surgery.

Police have recorded the incident in a general diary and are actively investigating the circumstances. Both affected individuals are currently reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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