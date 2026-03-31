Accidental Discharge: Bullet Injures Two in Rajkot

A police sub-inspector from Rajkot, Gujarat, and a female companion were hospitalized following an accidental gun discharge. The incident transpired on Monday night when PSI Nitin K Pandya accidentally fired his service revolver while cleaning it.

The bullet struck Pandya's right arm before hitting his friend near the waist. Both were immediately hospitalized, and the projectile was removed from the woman's body during surgery.

Police have recorded the incident in a general diary and are actively investigating the circumstances. Both affected individuals are currently reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)