Tragic Newlywed Case: Poison Suspected in Harassment Allegation

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against a woman after her father-in-law accused her of contributing to her husband's death. The tragic event unfolded after Sudeep Rai allegedly ingested poison, leaving him hospitalized until his demise nearly two weeks later.

Damodara Shetty, the complainant and father of the deceased, claims that his son's wife, Soumya Shetty, may have harassed him, triggering the alleged suicide. Sudeep and Soumya had married in February, following a bond formed on Instagram.

Police have registered the case under pertinent charges, including harassment and a suspected honey-trap scenario. The Karkala Town Police Station is spearheading an ongoing investigation to discern the full circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking case.

(With inputs from agencies.)