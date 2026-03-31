Under the Shadow: Khamenei's Iran Amidst Global Tensions

Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, is avoiding the public eye, reportedly for reasons linked to the current geopolitical tensions. His absence was highlighted by a statement from Russia's ambassador to Iran, relayed by RTVI news.

This follows the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the conflict initiated by Israel and the United States against Iran over a month ago. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded and possibly disfigured.

Despite these developments, Russia maintains its strategic partnership with Iran, a relationship solidified by a treaty signed last year, demonstrating the complex international dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)