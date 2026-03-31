Global Manhunt Ends: Notorious French Drug Trafficker Apprehended

In a significant breakthrough, Panamanian authorities have detained Joel Soudron, a notorious figure in France's drug trafficking scene. The 46-year-old, originally from Guadeloupe, is accused of orchestrating 20 to 30 cocaine shipments since 2005.

France has been battling rising drug-related gang activity, with cocaine now surpassing cannabis as the country's leading illegal substance. Soudron was previously caught in Mali in 2016 for drug trafficking but managed to evade authorities in 2018 after fleeing while on temporary release.

Under numerous aliases, Soudron allegedly ran a network that smuggled cocaine using moving companies from Guadeloupe to mainland France. Now facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, a trial looms, with extradition talks ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)