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Karnataka Finance Department Fights 'Fake' Memo Scandal

The Karnataka Finance Department has lodged a police complaint against a false memo circulating on social media. This memo falsely claimed that contract staff would be terminated after their tenure ended. The department clarified it hadn't issued any such memo, moving to quash the confusion it created.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST
Karnataka Finance Department Fights 'Fake' Memo Scandal
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The Karnataka Finance Department has taken legal action against a circulating 'fake' memo, which falsely claims the termination of contract staff. This unauthorized memo spread on social media, causing widespread confusion among government departments.

Clarifying the situation, the Finance Department stated it had not issued any such directive, reinforcing that the memo was entirely false. The undersecretary of the department, M Rajamma, reported the hoax to the police, urging swift legal action against those responsible.

An insider noted the memo dated March 24 instructed departments to terminate outsourced employees whose tenure had expired. The Under Secretary countered this misinformation by releasing an official statement affirming no orders of this nature were made.

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