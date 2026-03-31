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Court Upholds Women's Rights Over 'Streedhan' in Landmark Ruling

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a wife cannot face criminal charges for taking her 'streedhan', quashing a case against Anamika Tiwari. The court affirmed that 'streedhan' belongs solely to the woman, and her husband or in-laws have no rights over it. The ruling came after accusations of dowry demands and a subsequent complaint by the husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:30 IST
Court Upholds Women's Rights Over 'Streedhan' in Landmark Ruling
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The Allahabad High Court has delivered a significant ruling regarding women's rights, affirming that a wife cannot be tried under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code for taking her 'streedhan'.

In the case filed by Anamika Tiwari, the court observed that any property given to a woman during marriage, known as 'streedhan', remains her exclusive possession. The husband and in-laws have no claim over it. Justice Chawan Prakash's order, dated March 16, emphasized that a woman is the absolute owner of her 'streedhan'.

This decision followed complaints of dowry demands in Tiwari's marriage and a subsequent complaint by her husband, accusing her of taking money and jewelry. The ruling highlights the husband's moral obligation to return the 'streedhan' in times of distress but underscores that it ultimately belongs to the wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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