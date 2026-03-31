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Scottish Crime Boss Arrested in Bali: A Step Closer to Justice

Steven Lyons, a renowned Scottish criminal figure, was arrested in Bali at the request of Interpol Spain for his involvement in organized crime across multiple countries. He faces extradition to Spain for further legal proceedings, amid a broader cooperative crackdown involving several international law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denpasar | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:45 IST
Scottish Crime Boss Arrested in Bali: A Step Closer to Justice
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant international law enforcement operation, Scottish man Steven Lyons, known as a senior figure in a global crime syndicate, was apprehended in Bali over the weekend. Authorities confirmed his arrest upon arrival from Singapore, citing an active Interpol Red Notice issued by Spain.

Lyons, aged 45, is sought by both Spain and the United Kingdom for alleged ties to organized crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering. According to Untung Widiyatmoko, head of Interpol's Indonesia branch, Lyons will be extradited to Spain, where he has been wanted since a 2024 murder case.

The arrest marks a joint investigative effort by Spanish and Scottish police, supported by Europol. Recent coordinated raids in Scotland and Spain resulted in several arrests, showcasing intensified efforts to dismantle Lyons's crime ring, reputed for utilizing shell companies across Europe and the Middle East for money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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