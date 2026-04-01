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Senator Moreno Pushes for Stricter Ban on Chinese Automakers

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno announced plans to introduce stronger legislation to ban Chinese automakers from entering the U.S. market. This move builds on the Biden administration's decision to prohibit Chinese automakers by 2025 due to national security concerns. Moreno's proposal also seeks support from other global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:03 IST
Senator Moreno Pushes for Stricter Ban on Chinese Automakers
legislation

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno revealed his intention to propose tougher legislation that would strengthen the U.S. government's ban on Chinese automakers next month. This effort follows the Biden administration's regulation that effectively bars all Chinese passenger vehicle sales in the United States by January 2025, citing national security threats related to data collection capabilities.

The proposed ban has garnered significant approval from U.S. car manufacturers and other auto-related groups. Major trade groups have already urged the government to maintain its stance against Chinese automakers, in a letter prior to President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with China's President Xi Jinping in May. Senator Moreno's legislation aims to ensure that no Chinese vehicles—encompassing hardware and software—make their way into the U.S. market.

Senator Moreno further called on Latin America, Mexico, Canada, and Europe to adopt similar standards. Drawing parallels to existing bans on Huawei's participation in U.S. telecom infrastructure, he stressed the necessity of preventing any Chinese automotive presence in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to comment, amid ongoing planning for President Trump's visit to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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