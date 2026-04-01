Left Menu

Marco Rubio Sees 'Finish Line' in Prolonged Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggests the Iran war, entering its fifth week, is nearing a conclusion. The conflict began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Discussions for direct talks with Iran are ongoing. The situation prompts reassessment of U.S.-NATO relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:29 IST
Marco Rubio Sees 'Finish Line' in Prolonged Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that the conflict involving Iran, now in its fifth week, is nearing a resolution, although not immediate. Rubio conveyed the sentiment during a segment on Fox News Channel's 'Hannity' show.

The war commenced on February 28 with a U.S. and Israeli offensive against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, widespread displacement, and heightened oil prices, affecting global markets. Rubio revealed that exchanges are occurring between Iran and the U.S., with the possibility of direct negotiations emerging.

Additionally, conversations with President Trump have highlighted shifting objectives for the conflict, ranging from destabilizing Iran's government to weakening its regional influence. Rubio also indicated that post-war, the U.S. will need to reconsider its NATO ties, questioning the alliance's current effectiveness and mutual support mechanisms in such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition

 Global
2
Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

Tiger Woods Steps Back to Prioritize Health Amid DUI Case

 Global
3
Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

Asia's Energy Tango: Nations Scramble for Stable Supplies

 Global
4
Birthright Battlefield: Trump's Supreme Court Showdown

Birthright Battlefield: Trump's Supreme Court Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026