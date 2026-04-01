Marco Rubio Sees 'Finish Line' in Prolonged Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that the conflict involving Iran, now in its fifth week, is nearing a resolution, although not immediate. Rubio conveyed the sentiment during a segment on Fox News Channel's 'Hannity' show.

The war commenced on February 28 with a U.S. and Israeli offensive against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, widespread displacement, and heightened oil prices, affecting global markets. Rubio revealed that exchanges are occurring between Iran and the U.S., with the possibility of direct negotiations emerging.

Additionally, conversations with President Trump have highlighted shifting objectives for the conflict, ranging from destabilizing Iran's government to weakening its regional influence. Rubio also indicated that post-war, the U.S. will need to reconsider its NATO ties, questioning the alliance's current effectiveness and mutual support mechanisms in such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)