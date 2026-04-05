Odisha's New E-KYC Rule for LPG Consumers

The Odisha government has taken a decisive step in regulating the distribution of LPG cylinders by mandating the completion of e-KYC for domestic consumers. Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra announced the measure aimed at ensuring that only genuine consumers benefit from the service.

The Minister emphasized that stringent instructions have been issued to LPG distributors to uphold this requirement, additionally highlighting the efforts to curb illegal activities concerning LPG sales. 'We have steadfastly halted the unauthorized sale of 1 kg or 5 kg cooking gas cylinders in the open market,' Patra stated.

In a concrete move to enforce these regulations, authorities conducted a raid in Dhenkanal district on Sunday, where 27 LPG cylinders were confiscated. 'Upon receiving information about illegal sales, a raid was executed resulting in the seizure of 27 cylinders,' reported Bibudha Garanaik, Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal, who confirmed that appropriate legal actions will be pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)