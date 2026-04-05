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Fadnavis Assures Thorough Investigation in Kharat CDR Leak Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has promised a detailed investigation into the CDR leak in Ashok Kharat's case. Fadnavis emphasized that unauthorized access to call data records is illegal. The Enforcement Directorate will probe Kharat's assets, and multiple cases of misconduct have surfaced, including financial misdeeds and sexual assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:00 IST
Fadnavis Assures Thorough Investigation in Kharat CDR Leak Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Sunday that an investigation would oversee the leaked Call Detail Records (CDR) involving Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman entangled in various allegations.

Fadnavis criticized the unauthorized access to the data, underscoring that only authorized agencies have the right to such information. The investigation, led by the Enforcement Directorate, will dig into Kharat's assets, suspected of financial irregularities.

Fadnavis asserted the importance of evidence in progressing cases, vowing thoroughness in uncovering all related wrongdoing. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already seeing numerous individuals step forward with additional information, bolstering public confidence in the procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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