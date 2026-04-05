Assam's Transformation: A Vision for Growth Under NDA
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh highlights the significant progress in infrastructure and governance in Assam under the NDA government. At a rally supporting BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala, he lauds transformations by Prime Minister Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging voters to support BJP for a prosperous future.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday commended the NDA government in Assam for making notable advancements in infrastructure development and governance. He noted that the state is set to become a dynamic region in the country.
Speaking at a rally in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala in Assam's Cachar district, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their contributions to the state's progress. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking India forward, and Himanta Biswa Sarma has transformed Assam."
Highlighting the improvements made over the past decade, Singh urged electoral support for BJP to further Assam's development. He emphasized the importance of stability and growth in achieving a prosperous future for the state.
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