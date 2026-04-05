Swedish Release of EU Sanctioned Tanker: A Controversial Voyage

Swedish authorities have freed a tanker named Flora 1, previously detained on allegations of causing an oil spill in the Baltic Sea. Initial suspicions have been cleared due to a lack of evidence, according to the Swedish Coast Guard.

The vessel, placed on the European Union's list of sanctioned ships, was involved in shipping Russian oil and practicing risky navigation techniques. These actions include turning off the automatic tracking system, raising safety concerns among international shipping and insurance firms.

Once owned by a Hong Kong company, Flora 1 has undergone constant changes in its name and flag country. This highlights the broader issue of vessels evading sanctions through murky ownership details and posing environmental risks that remain under scrutiny by global maritime authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)