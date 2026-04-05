Tensions Skyrocket: US Strikes and Iran's Reprisals Escalate Gulf Conflict

The United States has successfully extracted a service member missing in Iran after a fighter jet crash, intensifying the ongoing conflict. The rescue operation, following the crash of an F-15E Strike Eagle, happened amid increased hostilities with Iran, as the latter retaliates by targeting neighboring Gulf infrastructure.

Iran remains defiant against President Donald Trump's ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global oil transportation. Meanwhile, the US has issued severe warnings, reiterating threats if diplomatic negotiations don't yield results promptly.

Efforts from Pakistan and regional mediators are underway to broker peace talks between the US and Iran, aiming for a diplomatic resolution. The conflict has already seen significant casualties and threatens to disrupt international oil markets further if unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)