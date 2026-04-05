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OPEC+ Warns of Energy Asset Vulnerabilities Amid Conflict

In light of recent tensions during the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, an OPEC+ panel expressed concern about threats to energy infrastructure. Attacks on energy assets could delay repairs and affect supply, highlighting the need to secure international maritime routes for uninterrupted energy flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:13 IST
OPEC+ Warns of Energy Asset Vulnerabilities Amid Conflict
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An OPEC+ panel meeting on Sunday raised alarms about potential risks to energy assets amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran, emphasizing the high costs and time consumption involved in repairing these assets, according to a draft statement viewed by Reuters.

The panel underscored the urgent need to protect international maritime routes to ensure a steady energy supply flow, reflecting the increasing tension and potential impact on global energy markets.

Concerns regarding attacks on energy infrastructure were highlighted, stressing that significant resources are required to restore damaged facilities, which could further strain supply availability worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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