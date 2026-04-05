Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes Over Lebanon's Villages

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes on Kfarhata in south Lebanon reportedly killed seven individuals, including a 4-year-old child, raising alarm amid escalating conflict. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed another attack in Beirut's Jnah neighbourhood resulted in four fatalities and 39 injuries.

The attack on Kfarhata came after an evacuation order by the Israeli military. As Lebanese Christians celebrated Easter Sunday, violence surged, marking one of the most intense days of conflict since early last month.

Overhead strikes reverberated throughout Beirut, with state media reporting eight airstrikes in the southern suburbs. The Lebanese army announced the death of a soldier in a southern Lebanon strike, heightening regional tensions sparked by Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel from March 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)