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Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Rohini: A Police Officer's Alleged Misconduct

A Delhi Police sub-inspector reportedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper over a parking disagreement in Rohini. The woman, who was pregnant, was at the location for a medical visit. After the shopkeeper refused parking access, the situation escalated, leading to further police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:27 IST
Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Rohini: A Police Officer's Alleged Misconduct
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A dispute over parking space led to an altercation between a Delhi Police sub-inspector and a 78-year-old shopkeeper in northwest Delhi's Rohini, sources revealed on Sunday.

The incident unfolded in Rohini Sector 7 when the elderly shopkeeper opposed a car being parked in front of his store. The vehicle's driver, a pregnant policewoman, was in the area for a medical appointment with her husband.

An argument ensued after the shopkeeper denied her the temporary parking, culminating in the woman allegedly slapping him. Despite informing bystanders of her police status, the situation escalated, necessitating immediate police response and further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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