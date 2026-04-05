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Bombay High Court Clears Path for Inquiry into Alleged Rs 2,000 Crore Assets Case

The Bombay High Court overturned orders by the former Pune municipal commissioner, allowing an open inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets against ex-city engineer Prashant Waghmare. The court criticized the commissioner's actions and reaffirmed the Anti-Corruption Bureau's role in investigating the matter in public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:35 IST
Bombay High Court Clears Path for Inquiry into Alleged Rs 2,000 Crore Assets Case
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The Bombay High Court has set the stage for a formal investigation into a former civic official accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2,000 crore. The move comes after the court dismissed orders from former Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who had refused to allow an open inquiry.

A division bench, led by Justices A S Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, criticized Rao's decision, pointing out that he had overstepped his jurisdiction. The judges highlighted that Rao conducted an inappropriate parallel assessment of the case instead of determining whether there was sufficient cause to grant approval for the inquiry.

The court emphasized the need for public servants' integrity to remain above suspicion, stressing the legal shortcomings in Rao's approach. By revoking his orders, the bench has enabled the Anti-Corruption Bureau to continue its probe into the allegations against former city engineer Prashant Waghmare, suggesting that Rao's actions amounted to a misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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