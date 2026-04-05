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Gang Rivalry Erupts in Triple Murder: Arrests Shock Nanded City

Six individuals have been arrested in Nanded, Maharashtra, following a violent clash between rival gangs that resulted in three murders. The victims, Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez, and Mohammad Arbaz, were targeted due to ongoing disputes. The suspects are now in police custody pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:31 IST
Gang Rivalry Erupts in Triple Murder: Arrests Shock Nanded City
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In a dramatic escalation of gang rivalry, six suspects were detained by police in Nanded, Maharashtra, following a triple murder incident. The conflict stemmed from a longstanding feud between two local gangs.

According to police reports, members of the Sada and Sai Lala gangs engaged in a violent confrontation involving daggers and sharp weapons, resulting in three fatalities. The victims, identified as Arjit Singh, Sayyed Avez, and Mohammad Arbaz, were killed during clashes that erupted early Saturday morning.

In a chilling turn of events, Singh and Arbaz died at the scene, while Avez, initially taken to a hospital, was attacked again and succumbed to injuries. Those arrested include Sonu Raut, Shakir Khan, Sambhaji Patil, Nagesh Ladde, Gajanan Chavan, and Pradeep Chavan, all of whom remain in police custody awaiting their next court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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