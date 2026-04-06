Tragic Love: Unveiling the Mystery Behind Dual Suicide in Lohar
The bodies of two individuals, Pramod and Poonam, were discovered in Lohar village, suspected to be a result of a joint suicide following an affair. Police suspect poisoning as an empty container of sulphas tablets was found. Both individuals were from Haryana's Gurugram district.
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A tragic discovery was made on Sunday evening in Lohar village, where the bodies of Pramod (35) and Poonam (36) were found, raising suspicion of a double suicide linked to an affair.
The duo's identities were confirmed after police identified a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number, belonging to the deceased. Pramod, a taxi driver, was known to frequently visit the home of Poonam's husband, Harishankar, who had filed a missing person report for his wife.
Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh disclosed that police found an empty container of sulphas tablets in Pramod's pocket and a packet of sulphas powder at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)