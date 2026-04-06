Bomb Scare at Ramjas College: How Authorities Responded

A bomb scare at Ramjas College in Delhi prompted immediate action from multiple agencies following an email threat on Monday, according to official sources. The college administration quickly notified the police, leading to an efficient and rapid response from security teams.

Upon receiving the threatening email, authorities evacuated students and staff as a safety precaution. The premises were cordoned off to allow bomb disposal squads and other teams to conduct thorough searches.

No suspicious objects were uncovered during the investigation, providing relief but not diminishing the seriousness of the threat. As the situation stands, further inquiries by police are ongoing to ensure the safety and security of the college community.

(With inputs from agencies.)