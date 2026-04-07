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Amazon Secures New USPS Deal for Package Deliveries

Amazon.com has reached a new agreement with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regarding package deliveries. This deal allows Amazon to maintain its status as USPS's largest customer, continuing over 1 billion package deliveries per year. The partnership aims to support Amazon customers and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:51 IST
Amazon Secures New USPS Deal for Package Deliveries
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Amazon.com announced on Monday that it has signed a revised agreement with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) concerning package deliveries.

This new deal ensures that Amazon, which stands as USPS's largest single customer, will retain approximately 80% of its delivery volume with the postal service, equating to more than 1 billion packages each year.

In a statement, Amazon expressed satisfaction over the agreement, emphasizing its continuation of a longstanding partnership with USPS that delivers substantial support to customers and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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