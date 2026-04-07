Amazon Secures New USPS Deal for Package Deliveries

Amazon.com announced on Monday that it has signed a revised agreement with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) concerning package deliveries.

This new deal ensures that Amazon, which stands as USPS's largest single customer, will retain approximately 80% of its delivery volume with the postal service, equating to more than 1 billion packages each year.

In a statement, Amazon expressed satisfaction over the agreement, emphasizing its continuation of a longstanding partnership with USPS that delivers substantial support to customers and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)