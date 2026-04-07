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Fragile Air: Israeli Air Strike Shatters Gaza Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike outside a Gaza school killed at least 10 Palestinians amid ongoing clashes and a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire. The violence involved confrontations between Israeli-backed militias and local residents. Medics report 12 Palestinian deaths on Monday, with conflicting accounts from Israeli forces, WHO, and Hamas over the incidents' circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 03:35 IST
Fragile Air: Israeli Air Strike Shatters Gaza Ceasefire
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An Israeli airstrike has claimed at least 10 Palestinian lives and left several wounded outside a school housing displaced civilians in Gaza, according to health officials. The attack underscores the fragility of the U.S.-backed ceasefire currently in place.

Before the strike, clashes erupted east of the Maghazi refugee camp between local residents and an Israeli-backed militia accused of attempting abductions. Eyewitness accounts and medics report two Israeli drone-fired missiles causing numerous casualties in the densely populated area.

The World Health Organization has suspended medical evacuations after one contractor was killed and two employees injured in a separate incident. Tensions continue to rise as the ceasefire holds in balance amid ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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