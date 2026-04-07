Fragile Air: Israeli Air Strike Shatters Gaza Ceasefire
An Israeli airstrike outside a Gaza school killed at least 10 Palestinians amid ongoing clashes and a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire. The violence involved confrontations between Israeli-backed militias and local residents. Medics report 12 Palestinian deaths on Monday, with conflicting accounts from Israeli forces, WHO, and Hamas over the incidents' circumstances.
An Israeli airstrike has claimed at least 10 Palestinian lives and left several wounded outside a school housing displaced civilians in Gaza, according to health officials. The attack underscores the fragility of the U.S.-backed ceasefire currently in place.
Before the strike, clashes erupted east of the Maghazi refugee camp between local residents and an Israeli-backed militia accused of attempting abductions. Eyewitness accounts and medics report two Israeli drone-fired missiles causing numerous casualties in the densely populated area.
The World Health Organization has suspended medical evacuations after one contractor was killed and two employees injured in a separate incident. Tensions continue to rise as the ceasefire holds in balance amid ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)