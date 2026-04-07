Tragedy at CPI Office: Local Farmer's Death Sparks Controversy
A local farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was found dead by hanging at a CPI office in Kerala, sparking controversy. Known as a public activist, he had previously accused local CPI leaders of issues related to his farming. The incident has prompted local protests, and an investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A local farmer from Thalayazham, identified as Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was discovered hanging at a CPI office in Kerala on Tuesday, according to the police.
Pulikkasheri, who was known for his farming and activism, had previously accused certain CPI leaders of interference in his agricultural practices, his family sources revealed.
Following the grim discovery, local residents staged a brief protest outside the party office. The police confirmed that investigations are active while the initial inquest is ongoing, with further details pending.
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