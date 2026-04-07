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MLA Rajendra Bharti Appeals Conviction in Bank Fraud Case

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti has appealed against his conviction and three-year jail term over a cheating case involving forged bank records. The trial court had convicted Bharti for conspiracy and forgery, sentencing him to three years and imposing a fine, now under appeal at the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:23 IST
MLA Rajendra Bharti Appeals Conviction in Bank Fraud Case
Rajendra Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti is challenging his conviction in a bank fraud case, having moved the Delhi High Court against his three-year jail sentence. The appeal, addressed to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, targets the trial court's verdict that convicted him of forging bank documents to earn illegal interest payments.

The trial court had sentenced Bharti, former chairperson of the Zila Sahkari Krishi Aur Grahmin Vikas Bank, to three years' imprisonment. Bharti was also fined Rs 1 lakh, designated for the complainant bank, which had undergone liquidation. According to the trial court, the case involves cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

Bharti's appeal follows the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the case to Delhi last year due to alleged intimidation of defense witnesses. The prosecution contends that Bharti and his late mother manipulated bank records to extend high-interest payments on a fixed deposit beyond its term. Bharti continues to refute claims of political targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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