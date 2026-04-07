Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

A gunfire incident near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to two police officers, according to media reports. The area, known for its heavy police presence, witnessed law enforcement responding quickly to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three individuals lost their lives while two police officers sustained injuries in a gunfire incident outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, as reported by various media outlets.

A Reuters video captured a tense scene where a police officer drew a gun and took cover amid gunshots, with one person visibly injured and covered in blood. The area is known for its strong police presence.

Television footage following the shooting depicted armed police conducting patrols, displaying heightened security measures to ensure the situation was contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai

Tottori Prefecture Strengthens Ties with India Under Governor Hirai

 Japan
2
Jubilant Foodworks: Expanding Horizons with Domino's Amidst Strategic Shifts

Jubilant Foodworks: Expanding Horizons with Domino's Amidst Strategic Shifts

 India
3
War Crimes in the Ranks: Australia's Elite SAS Under Scrutiny

War Crimes in the Ranks: Australia's Elite SAS Under Scrutiny

 Australia
4
Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

Gas Shortage Fuels Crisis in India's Edible Oil and Sugar Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026