Tragedy Strikes Near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

Three individuals lost their lives while two police officers sustained injuries in a gunfire incident outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, as reported by various media outlets.

A Reuters video captured a tense scene where a police officer drew a gun and took cover amid gunshots, with one person visibly injured and covered in blood. The area is known for its strong police presence.

Television footage following the shooting depicted armed police conducting patrols, displaying heightened security measures to ensure the situation was contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)