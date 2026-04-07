EPFO Launches NLU Phase of Induction Training for EO/AO Batch 2025 at GNLU

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has commenced the second batch of the National Law University (NLU) phase of its Induction Training Programme for Direct Recruit Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers (EO/AO), Batch 2025, at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), marking a key step in strengthening institutional capacity and professional excellence within India’s social security administration.

The programme was inaugurated by Shri Kumar Rohit, Director, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), in the presence of senior officials and academic leaders, including Shri Manoranjan Kumar (RPFC-I, PDUNASS), Prof. (Dr.) Girish R. (Head, Academic Affairs, GNLU), and Dr. Hardik H. Parikh (Head, Training Division, GNLU).

Strengthening Legal Foundations for Modern Governance

Addressing trainee officers drawn from across the country, Shri Kumar Rohit emphasized the critical importance of developing a strong legal and institutional foundation to effectively discharge responsibilities in an evolving governance environment.

He urged officers to position themselves as agents of positive transformation, aligning their roles with national priorities such as Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. He highlighted that EPFO officers must combine legal precision with administrative sensitivity to ensure efficient and citizen-friendly service delivery.

Bridging Law, Administration, and Public Service

Prof. (Dr.) Girish R. underscored the centrality of the rule of law in India’s constitutional framework, stressing that public officials must remain anchored in constitutional values while executing their duties.

He noted that the NLU training phase would equip officers with a deeper understanding of legal principles, regulatory frameworks, and public administration challenges, enabling them to navigate complex compliance and adjudication scenarios effectively.

Adding to this, Dr. Hardik H. Parikh emphasized the value of rigorous preparation, stating that strong conceptual clarity and disciplined training are essential for field-level effectiveness. He assured participants that GNLU would provide academically rigorous, objective, and application-oriented training tailored to real-world governance challenges.

Evolving Role of Enforcement Officers

Highlighting the transformation in EPFO’s operational philosophy, Shri Manoranjan Kumar observed that the role of Enforcement Officers has evolved significantly—from a traditional inspection and enforcement model to a more facilitative, trust-based, and partnership-driven approach.

He noted that modern EO/AOs are expected to:

Ensure statutory compliance under evolving regulatory frameworks

Act as a bridge between institutions and citizens

Deliver services with empathy, efficiency, and accountability

Promote voluntary compliance through awareness and engagement

He encouraged trainees to leverage the programme to build both professional competence and a citizen-centric mindset.

Comprehensive Curriculum Covering Law and Practice

The NLU phase of the training programme focuses on critical legal and regulatory areas, including:

Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952

Emerging trends in social security law and labour reforms

Compliance mechanisms, adjudication processes, and enforcement strategies

Contemporary governance issues in public administration

The curriculum is designed to bridge theory and practice, preparing officers to handle complex legal and administrative responsibilities within EPFO’s expanding mandate.

Interactive Learning and Feedback-Oriented Approach

As part of the programme, Shri Kumar Rohit also conducted an interactive session with trainee officers, engaging directly with their queries, expectations, and feedback.

The session provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by new recruits and reinforced PDUNASS’s commitment to a participatory and learner-centric training ecosystem. The initiative aims to ensure that training programmes remain responsive, adaptive, and aligned with field realities.

Five-Phase Training Architecture for Future-Ready Officers

The induction training programme for 262 EO/AO officers, recruited through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is structured as a comprehensive five-phase capacity-building initiative.

The training architecture integrates:

Legal education and institutional understanding

Administrative and financial management skills

Exposure to digital tools and governance technologies

Field-level training and practical experience

This multi-dimensional approach is designed to equip officers with the legal acumen, operational competence, and technological readiness required to function effectively in a rapidly evolving social security landscape.

Building a Stronger Social Security Framework

With EPFO managing one of the world’s largest social security systems, covering over 27 crore accounts and millions of establishments, the need for well-trained, responsive, and forward-looking officers is more critical than ever.

The NLU training phase reflects EPFO’s commitment to capacity building, institutional excellence, and service delivery transformation, ensuring that its workforce is prepared to meet the demands of a modern, inclusive, and technology-driven governance ecosystem.

As India continues to strengthen its social security architecture, initiatives like this induction programme will play a pivotal role in nurturing competent, ethical, and citizen-focused public servants.