US Strikes Kharg Island: A High-Stakes Move

The United States has launched another strike on Iran's strategic Kharg Island, a significant oil hub. According to a White House insider, who requested anonymity, military targets were the focal point of the attack, conducted just hours before a crucial deadline set by President Donald Trump.

In a stern message Tuesday morning, President Trump warned of dire consequences if Iran refused to abide by his demands, stating, 'whole civilisation will die tonight' if no agreement is reached. Despite threats of deploying ground troops to seize vital oil assets on the island, analysts caution that such an operation could result in significant US military casualties without conclusively ending the conflict.

These strikes follow previous US bombings targeting Iranian air defenses, a radar installation, an airport, and a hovercraft base. The semiofficial Mehr news agency also reported multiple explosions on Kharg Island earlier in the day, providing no further specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)