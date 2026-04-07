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Drone Strikes Escalate in Conflict: Civilians Pay the Price

Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly killed five civilians, including a young boy and his parents, and hit a school in Russian-controlled south-eastern Ukraine, local officials said. Six were injured, including five children. Reports remain unverified, with Ukraine alleging Russian culpability for the deadly assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:43 IST
Drone Strikes Escalate in Conflict: Civilians Pay the Price
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Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in the deaths of five civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and his parents, in southeastern Ukraine territories held by Russian forces, according to Russian officials on Tuesday. The strikes also damaged a school, injuring several children.

In the Vladimir region, Russian authorities reported that the boy and his parents were killed in their apartment during an overnight assault. Moscow-backed authorities in Zaporizhzhia stated that Ukrainian drones targeted a school in Velikaya Znamenka, leaving six injured, notably five children.

Additional casualties occurred in the Kherson area, where a woman in her fifties died due to the drone attacks, confirmed by Vladimir Saldo, the region's Moscow-sanctioned governor. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports as Ukrainian officials accused Russia of staging these attacks.

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