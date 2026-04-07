Drone Strikes Escalate in Conflict: Civilians Pay the Price
Ukrainian drone strikes reportedly killed five civilians, including a young boy and his parents, and hit a school in Russian-controlled south-eastern Ukraine, local officials said. Six were injured, including five children. Reports remain unverified, with Ukraine alleging Russian culpability for the deadly assaults.
Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in the deaths of five civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and his parents, in southeastern Ukraine territories held by Russian forces, according to Russian officials on Tuesday. The strikes also damaged a school, injuring several children.
In the Vladimir region, Russian authorities reported that the boy and his parents were killed in their apartment during an overnight assault. Moscow-backed authorities in Zaporizhzhia stated that Ukrainian drones targeted a school in Velikaya Znamenka, leaving six injured, notably five children.
Additional casualties occurred in the Kherson area, where a woman in her fifties died due to the drone attacks, confirmed by Vladimir Saldo, the region's Moscow-sanctioned governor. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports as Ukrainian officials accused Russia of staging these attacks.