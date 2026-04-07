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High Stakes Showdown at the Strait: UN Vote Looms Amid Tensions

As tensions rise, the UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Opposition, especially from Russia and China, has significantly weakened the measure. The strait is critical for global oil transport, and its closure by Iran has increased energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST
High Stakes Showdown at the Strait: UN Vote Looms Amid Tensions
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The UN Security Council is poised for a crucial vote on Tuesday regarding a resolution aimed at reopening the pivotal Strait of Hormuz. The original draft, designed by Bahrain, has faced notable dilution due to staunch opposition from Russia and China. These nations are expected to potentially veto the proposal, which initially included provisions for military action to ensure safe passage.

As the vote approaches, U.S. President Donald Trump has set an 8 PM Eastern deadline, demanding Iran to reopen the strategic waterway under threat of military escalation targeting the nation's power infrastructure. The blockade of the strait, crucial for the transportation of one-fifth of the world's oil, has sent energy prices soaring.

In light of these developments, Bahrain, backed by its position in the Security Council, continues to advocate for international cooperation to maintain safe passage through the strait. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions mount as Iran faces international condemnation for attacks on civilian targets across multiple countries. The resolution calls for a halt to such actions, underscoring the heightened stakes of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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